Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $33.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

