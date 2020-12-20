Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.