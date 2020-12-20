Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

