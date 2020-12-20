Virtu Financial LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,640 shares of company stock worth $2,309,802. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.