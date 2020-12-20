Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Sells $87,768.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 152.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,972 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
