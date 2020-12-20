Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Sells $87,768.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 152.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,972 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

