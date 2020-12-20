Virtu Financial LLC Invests $249,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.