Daniel Kerzner Sells 2,250 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Kerzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Daniel Kerzner sold 9,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $689,510.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00.

Alarm.com stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $93.91.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

