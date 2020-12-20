Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,788 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

