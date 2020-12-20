William R. Hutchinson Sells 7,536 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HIO opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 56.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

