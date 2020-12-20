Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO Buys $43,850.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $686,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.53. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Citi Trends by 62.3% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

