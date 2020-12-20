(MOG.A) (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) Stock Price Down 0.9%

(MOG.A) (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) shares were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.16 and last traded at $80.22. Approximately 591,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 210,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90.

(MOG.A) (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.50 million.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

