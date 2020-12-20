First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.25% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.