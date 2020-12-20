Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.58% of Albany International worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $74.00 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

