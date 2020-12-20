General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $41.01 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,787,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,850,409. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

