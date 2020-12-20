Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 15,663 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.