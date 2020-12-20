Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDM. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

