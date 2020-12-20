24,400 Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Kraton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kraton by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kraton by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 113,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRA. BidaskClub upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

KRA opened at $26.69 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

