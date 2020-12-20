HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.64.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $404.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -223.51 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $405.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $517,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,608,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,903 shares of company stock worth $30,367,511 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.