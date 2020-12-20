Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,911,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

