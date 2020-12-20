BidaskClub Upgrades Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of FLS opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 2,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

