Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.35.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.