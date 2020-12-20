Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $98.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.26.

NYSE LEN opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,626,118. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lennar by 588.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $78,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lennar by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

