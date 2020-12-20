Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

