Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $755,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $63,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

