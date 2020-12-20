Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $798,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

