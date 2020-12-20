Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
