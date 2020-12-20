Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target at $35.67

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SGH opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.02 million, a P/E ratio of -479.71 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

