Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 250,143 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,127,000 after buying an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 966.6% during the second quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after buying an additional 874,386 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

