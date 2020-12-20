Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

