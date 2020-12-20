United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on URI. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

United Rentals stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $249.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

