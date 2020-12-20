Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Bank7 by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 68.5% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

