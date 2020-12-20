TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD opened at $196.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $200.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.