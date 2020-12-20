Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLNC. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.
Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 623,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
