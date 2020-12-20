Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLNC. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 623,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

