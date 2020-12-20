Aphria (NYSE:APHA) PT Raised to $12.50 at CIBC

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its target price raised by CIBC from $9.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APHA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of APHA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Aphria by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 341,426 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

