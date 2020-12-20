Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after buying an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 493,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

OGE opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

