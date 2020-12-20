Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 439 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

UN stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

