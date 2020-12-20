Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 3,402 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $308,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00.

NYSE DLB opened at $92.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

