Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran Sells 36,923 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRBP. Roth Capital downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

