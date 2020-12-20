Chetan Shah Sells 26,852 Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

