Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 142.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $430,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

