67,222 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,030,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 632,653 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 581.9% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 218,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 186,690 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 826.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 162,280 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

