AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Purchases $65,000.00 in Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.16. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 2,737,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

