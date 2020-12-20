JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,628 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 479,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 490.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 100,816 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 289,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

