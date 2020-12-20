HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HHR opened at $28.84 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

