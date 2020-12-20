Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REXR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.