MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after buying an additional 584,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,627,000 after buying an additional 1,843,385 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

