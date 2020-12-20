PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 284,968 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PAR Technology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

