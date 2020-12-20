The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub lowered The Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.79.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

