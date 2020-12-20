FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.70. 1,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.99% of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

