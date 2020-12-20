Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) Trading Down 4.5%

Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Approximately 245,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 931,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The stock has a market cap of £26.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.