Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $49.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.68.

MMP opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

